GoBlackKnights - Free GBK Trial Subscription has been Extended

Free GBK Trial Subscription has been Extended
Our Free GBK Trial Subscription was scheduled to end on April 31st. However, this Promo's 'Addition Month Extension' is GBK's way of understanding that this is a challenging time for many - hence our 'free trial' until August 10th.
Meaning, if you sign up for the promo, anytime between now and May 31st ... you don’t pay until August 10th, 2020.
Despite the challenges surrounding this Pandemic, GBK is in full effect and there's no better time to get your premium membership to GoBlackKnights.com.
• Promo Code: Army2020
• Offer: Premium access free trial until August 10th, 2020
• Valid through May 31, 2020
• New users (use this link on social, inside FREE content)
WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP
If you aren't a GBK member, here's what you're missing:
• The most complete coverage of Army Football and Recruiting, including every commitment.
• Regular analysis / film breakdown of what each commitment means for the Black Knights from the respective high school coaches and our GBK Recruiting Analysis, A.M. Allen.
• Complete coverage of the Army Black Knights football team.
• Conversation with die-hard Black Knights fans on the most popular Army football message board on the web, The 12th Knight.
• Much, much more from our GBK team of sideline reporters, analysts, photographers, videographer and columnists who follow Army Football 365 days a year.